Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ramaco Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

NASDAQ:METC opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.26 million, a P/E ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $51.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 370,289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 74.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 35,324 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

