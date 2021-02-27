RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock Price Up 6%

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)’s stock price rose 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.55. Approximately 177,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 183,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $952.17 million, a PE ratio of -87.81 and a beta of 1.52.
In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $189,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,419,419.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $284,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 477,067 shares in the company, valued at $9,040,419.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,609,600 over the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT)
RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. It offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.
