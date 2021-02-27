RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock Price Up 6%

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)’s stock price rose 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.55. Approximately 177,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 183,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $952.17 million, a PE ratio of -87.81 and a beta of 1.52.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $189,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,419,419.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $284,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 477,067 shares in the company, valued at $9,040,419.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,609,600 over the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of RadNet by 333.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164,599 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of RadNet by 21.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. It offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

