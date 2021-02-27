Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RDN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

