QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,181 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $900,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in QuinStreet by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 15,367 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in QuinStreet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in QuinStreet by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in QuinStreet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $37,702.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,102,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 69,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $1,695,296.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,407.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,032 shares of company stock worth $3,631,327 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $23.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $25.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $134.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.83 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

