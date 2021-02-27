Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target Lowered to $245.00 at Raymond James

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 49.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.17.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $164.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.88 and a 200 day moving average of $212.70. Quidel has a fifty-two week low of $72.99 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quidel will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total transaction of $2,114,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,067 shares of company stock worth $5,130,442 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Quidel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,261,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,639,000 after buying an additional 25,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Quidel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,733,000 after purchasing an additional 99,018 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in Quidel by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 493,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,587,000 after purchasing an additional 32,961 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Quidel by 588.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,020,000 after purchasing an additional 370,231 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Quidel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 387,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

