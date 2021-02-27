Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) SVP Sells $917,709.93 in Stock

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) SVP Werner Kroll sold 5,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $917,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,699.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Werner Kroll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quidel alerts:

On Monday, February 22nd, Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of Quidel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $2,097,982.24.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $164.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.70. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.99 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Quidel by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Quidel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,733,000 after buying an additional 99,018 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Quidel from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.17.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.