Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.45

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$31.45 and traded as high as C$32.93. Quebecor shares last traded at C$32.93, with a volume of 1,710 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 532.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47.

Quebecor Company Profile (TSE:QBR.A)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

