Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on QBCRF. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Quebecor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut Quebecor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS QBCRF opened at $26.14 on Friday. Quebecor has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $26.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average is $25.11.

Quebecor Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.