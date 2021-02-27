Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 129.6% during the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 57,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,808,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 483.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 16,951 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXP opened at $125.38 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.83 and a 12 month high of $129.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.99.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $228,594.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,371.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 4,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $468,398.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 217,933 shares of company stock valued at $24,198,209. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

