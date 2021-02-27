Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAM opened at $1,028.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.48 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $290.02 and a one year high of $1,236.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,022.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $950.78.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,015.92.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.18, for a total transaction of $1,984,445.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,149 shares of company stock worth $42,425,280 over the last three months. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

