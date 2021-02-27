Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.55.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $134.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

