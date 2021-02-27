Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

SGRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $25,391.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,811 shares in the company, valued at $799,505.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $42.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.