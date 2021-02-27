Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 155.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at $3,424,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Avalara by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Avalara by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avalara alerts:

In related news, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $4,170,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,458,730.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 381 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $59,820.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,238.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,361 shares of company stock worth $25,304,006 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVLR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $156.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.22 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.