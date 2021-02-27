Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Quanta Services updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.02-4.52 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.02-4.52 EPS.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $83.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.01. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $86.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.