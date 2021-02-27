Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Qualtrics International’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XM. Bank of America initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.59.

Shares of XM opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $57.28.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Analyst Recommendations for Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

