Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Qualtrics International’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XM. Bank of America initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.59.

Shares of XM opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

