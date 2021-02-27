QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QTS Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is an owner, developer and operator of carrier-neutral, multi-tenant data centers. QTS’s data centers are facilities that house the network and computer equipment of multiple customers and provide access to a range of communications carriers. The Company refers to its spectrum of core data center products as its 3Cs which consists of Custom Data Center, Colocation and Cloud and Managed Services. QTS Realty Trust Inc. is headquartered in Kansas, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.35.

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $62.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.89 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.47.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $487,169.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,110,603.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,575 shares of company stock valued at $768,558 over the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTS. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

