Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Flowserve Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Flowserve in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.22. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,677 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,451,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,351,000 after purchasing an additional 751,400 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,942,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,088,000 after purchasing an additional 295,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,148,000 after acquiring an additional 237,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

