Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Issued By Oppenheimer

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Teladoc Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

TDOC has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.91.

TDOC stock opened at $221.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.97. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.61 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $1,002,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 607,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,779,405.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $576,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,236.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,439 shares of company stock valued at $60,410,155 in the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,240,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

