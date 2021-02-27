Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Leidos Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Truist Securiti (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Leidos in a report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.65.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $88.45 on Friday. Leidos has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $113.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,232,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,285,889,000 after buying an additional 974,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,333,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,086,293,000 after buying an additional 1,470,081 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,821,000 after buying an additional 2,338,876 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,368,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,006,000 after buying an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 6,679.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 1,739,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

