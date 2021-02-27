Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Covanta Holding Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Covanta in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Cortellacci now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Covanta’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

CVA has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Shares of CVA opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33. Covanta has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $15.56.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,332,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,407,000 after buying an additional 492,283 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,686,000 after buying an additional 342,581 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,779,000 after buying an additional 185,982 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 1,702,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,354,000 after buying an additional 214,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,057 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after buying an additional 614,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

