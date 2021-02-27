Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Dorman Products, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) – Research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dorman Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $99.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.74 and its 200 day moving average is $91.63. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.27. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 46.7% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 260,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,587,000 after purchasing an additional 83,109 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 431,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,464,000 after purchasing an additional 65,296 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 180.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 64,730 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Dorman Products by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 353,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,655,000 after buying an additional 32,589 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 22.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 168,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after buying an additional 30,634 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

