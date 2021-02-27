Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)’s share price traded down 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $121.51 and last traded at $122.31. 730,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 530,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.66.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.31.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $1,265,500.00. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total transaction of $3,411,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,541 shares in the company, valued at $31,792,197.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,850 shares of company stock worth $22,970,117 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Q2 in the third quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Q2 in the third quarter worth $37,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Q2 by 235.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $172,000.

Q2 Company Profile (NYSE:QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

