Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Raised by Analyst

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.97. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $158.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $179.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.32 and a 200 day moving average of $140.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total value of $2,563,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,735,079.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 311.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 253.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.