Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for AptarGroup, Inc. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) – Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AptarGroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

ATR opened at $130.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $144.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 53,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 193,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

