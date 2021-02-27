Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Issued By William Blair

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. William Blair also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HURN. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $50.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $65.59.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $198.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $875,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,286,019.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

