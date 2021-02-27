Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.92. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s FY2023 earnings at $9.74 EPS.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CBRL. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $154.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.17 and its 200 day moving average is $131.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $160.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth about $659,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

