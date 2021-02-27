Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for WSP Global Inc. Lowered by Raymond James (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WSP Global in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

WSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$91.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$105.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$123.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$128.82.

Shares of WSP opened at C$110.22 on Friday. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$59.83 and a 1-year high of C$127.54. The stock has a market cap of C$12.51 billion and a PE ratio of 48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$118.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$101.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

