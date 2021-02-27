Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Decreased by Analyst

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Standard Motor Products in a report released on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Standard Motor Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

NYSE:SMP opened at $42.01 on Friday. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The firm has a market cap of $942.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day moving average is $45.16.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.40. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMP. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 91.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 572.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

