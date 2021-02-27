Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Insulet Co. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Insulet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PODD. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.79.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $259.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. Insulet has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $298.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 588.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.87.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Insulet by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 483,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,605,000 after buying an additional 269,197 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $67,881,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 171,770 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 372,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,308,000 after purchasing an additional 168,163 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 660.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 187,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,925,000 after purchasing an additional 163,175 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

