Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Lowered by Analyst

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.16.

Shares of HST stock opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,023,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399,464 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,107,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,390 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,877,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,974 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $29,673,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 405.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,327,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,995 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

