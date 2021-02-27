Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Lowered by Analyst

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) – William Blair decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Green Dot in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. William Blair also issued estimates for Green Dot’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GDOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average is $54.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $64.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,796,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,564,000 after purchasing an additional 79,003 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 841.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,764,000 after purchasing an additional 604,870 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 33.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 109,784 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 424,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,688,000 after purchasing an additional 31,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $66,177.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,612.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 687,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $35,715,365.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $217,358.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 857,415 shares of company stock worth $45,856,600. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

