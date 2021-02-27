Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Issued By Truist Securiti

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VNOM. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Truist upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.61.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.64. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 307.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 180,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $598,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.3% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 80,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 22.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,833,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,305,000 after buying an additional 512,120 shares in the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

