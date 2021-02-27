Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Dorman Products, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) – Barrington Research lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dorman Products in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $99.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.63. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 171,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.