Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.84) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARNA. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

Shares of ARNA opened at $80.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a current ratio of 23.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.35. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.76) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $106,823.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,294. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $214,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,745 shares of company stock worth $11,294,339. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

