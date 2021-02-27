Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was downgraded by Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSTG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

NYSE PSTG opened at $23.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 14,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $296,985.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,493,019. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,211,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $2,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.