Puma’s (PMMAF) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS PMMAF opened at $108.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.11. Puma has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $116.99.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

