Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Announces Earnings Results

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 451.50%.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. 447,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,992. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $186,361.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,284,258 shares in the company, valued at $43,785,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas M. Hunt sold 6,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $66,116.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,517.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,705 shares of company stock worth $284,687 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

