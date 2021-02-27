Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.35-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.43. Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.35-3.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,985,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,610. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.81.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.73.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

