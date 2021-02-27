Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,007 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,974,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,836 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,437,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,951 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,076,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,777,000 after purchasing an additional 36,206 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,624,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,996,000 after purchasing an additional 424,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,298,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $53.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.81.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.73.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

