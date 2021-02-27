Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.00

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.00 and traded as high as $7.11. Psychemedics shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 18,028 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMD. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Psychemedics by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 133,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 32,529 shares during the period. Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Psychemedics during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Psychemedics by 24.7% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines.

