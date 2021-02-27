Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PRVB traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $12.72. 1,189,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,041. The stock has a market cap of $718.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.59. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.