Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Trading Down 13.8%

Shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) dropped 13.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.83. Approximately 1,873,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,014,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLX. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 32.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 204,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

