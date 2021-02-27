ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading 7.2% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)’s stock price traded up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.37 and last traded at $27.04. 17,019,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 7,154,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 10.9% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 27.0% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 4.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

