ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 21 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in MarketAxess by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in MarketAxess by 23.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in MarketAxess by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 40,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,150,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,882,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total transaction of $23,171,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 850,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,595,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,750 shares of company stock worth $27,423,638. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $555.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $541.76 and its 200 day moving average is $526.06. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

