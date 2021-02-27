ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 33,102 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,102 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 29.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average is $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

