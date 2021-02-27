ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its position in Power Integrations by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 1,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

POWI stock opened at $88.37 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $99.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.55.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 16,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,163,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,924,357.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,239 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $212,122.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,942 shares of company stock valued at $7,607,743 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.