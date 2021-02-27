ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 10,213 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 615.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,068,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 918,680 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 645,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 571,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 441,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,289,000 after acquiring an additional 17,065 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of BR stock opened at $142.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $158.36.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $3,771,054.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,425 shares of company stock worth $7,415,568 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.