ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 1,349 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,207,000 after buying an additional 81,180 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $924,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $713,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.88.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $175.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.18. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $219.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.