Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives $35.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.09. 1,401,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.64 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.72.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 38,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,615,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,922. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $77,272.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,343.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 978,472 shares of company stock valued at $39,392,371 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

