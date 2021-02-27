Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 163.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,483 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Momo were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 682.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 390.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momo during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71. Momo Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Momo Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOMO. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

